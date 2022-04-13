Former ManTech Exec Scott Garren Named CGO at Sigma Defense; CEO Matt Jones Quoted

Seasoned business development executive Scott Garren has joined defense contractor Sigma Defense Systems as chief growth officer.

In his new position, Garren will aim to strengthen Sigma’s edge services initiative in the various branches of the U.S. Department of Defense and oversee its strategic revenue efforts , the company said Wednesday. He will report to Matt Jones , CEO of Sigma Defense.

Jones remarked that Garren’s appointment is a “key step in the evolution of Sigma Defense” due to the company’s broadening portfolio and high expectancy of service delivery to the DOD.

“[Garren] is focused on the execution of our business strategy, growth acceleration and enhancement of our position as a leader in the market,” Jones continued.

The newly hired executive will leverage over two decades of shepherding expansion and business development in federal government-facing and technology sector roles. He was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton for eight years and vice president and growth lead of defense at ManTech for 14 years.

Most recently, Garren was chief growth officer at Interactive Government Holdings, a small, veteran-owned business consulting and services firm.

As CGO at Sigma, Garren will additionally spend time emboldening the company’s customer relationships and industry collaborations while ensuring the organization’s reputation for providing advanced edge services to the U.S. military is strong.

The instatement of Garren comes after retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Francis Beaudette was added to Sigma Defense’s board of advisers in January.

That same month, the company underwent a brand redesign with a new logo and website.