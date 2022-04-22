DOE Funds 6 University-Led Cybersecurity Development Projects for Energy Systems; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has awarded $12 million in funding to six university teams for the research, development and demonstration of cybersecurity technologies that can protect energy delivery systems.

The awardees will work on anomaly detection, artificial intelligence, machine learning and physics-based analytics to embed cybersecurity features in the design of next-generation energy systems, the agency said Thursday.

Technologies developed using the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response’s finances are expected to detect and mitigate cyberattacks targeting the power grid.

“This funding will bolster our commitment to a secure and resilient clean energy future by fortifying American electricity systems and building a stronger grid,” shared Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The project leads that received funding are:

Florida International University

Iowa State University

New York University

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

University of Illinois at Chicago

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University