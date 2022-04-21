Pentagon Selects University of Notre Dame, Texas A&M University for Hypersonic Research Work

The Department of Defense has awarded one-year contracts to Texas A&M University and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana to perform applied hypersonics research.

Texas A&M will quantify near-space and high-altitude atmospheric weather conditions that future and existing hypersonic flight systems may encounter by developing empirical and analytical procedures, DOD said Wednesday.

The university will work on the research project with Lockheed Martin, Wichita State University, National Institute of Aviation Research, Prairie View A&M University and the University of Texas at El Paso.

The University of Notre Dame will collaborate with General Electric’s global research arm, University of Arizona and Texas A&M University to build a control array module for use on hypersonic vehicle designs using additive manufacturing approaches.

The research project covers cross-flow stability analysis, flow field experiments and development of a machine learning surrogate framework and Fiber Bragg Grating temperature sensing array in addition to control array module design, production and bench testing activities.

The University of Notre Dame and Texas A&M university will each get $500,000 in funding for their research work. The Pentagon’s Joint Hypersonic Transition Office sponsors the two research projects through the University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics.

In October, DOD announced that it would fund 18 teams of universities, companies and national laboratories to perform applied research on hypersonic systems.