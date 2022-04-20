Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

DISA to Update Military Emergency Communications System

1 min read

The Defense Information Systems Agency has crafted a strategy to help the Department of Defense implement an emergency response system for military personnel to communicate with 9-1-1 call centers via text message and video or voice calls.

DISA said Monday it will work with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Emergency Communications Preparedness Center to secure DOD networks during the Next Generation 9-1-1 system transition process.

The DOD NG911 modernization approach seeks to establish a standard for on-demand data collection, processing, storage, management and dissemination and management.

The agency intends for the updated system to help military public safety answer points route Session Initiation Protocol-based communications over the DOD Information Network.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in