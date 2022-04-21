Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Deloitte, CU Boulder Collaborate on Climate Tech R&D Supporting Government Programs

1 min read

Deloitte has partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder on a collaborative research and development effort to provide the government and communities with technologies envisioned to help address climate-related issues.

The new Climate Innovation Collaboratory will initially work on two projects involving wildfire risk assessments and drought mitigation in the western U.S. before moving toward a wider range of climate priorities, CU Boulder said Tuesday.

Deloitte also allocated an initial $2 million in funding to support the transition of the studies done by the consulting company and the academic institution to usable platforms for federal, state and local government agencies and communities.

According to Terri Fiez, vice chancellor for research and innovation at CU Boulder, the government could tap the Collaboratory to access climate data and science, promote public information exchange and support ongoing climate-related research. 

The Climate Innovation Collaboratory is currently located at the Mortenson Center in Global Engineering at the CU Boulder campus.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Tags:
You might be interested in