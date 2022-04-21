Deloitte, CU Boulder Collaborate on Climate Tech R&D Supporting Government Programs

Deloitte has partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder on a collaborative research and development effort to provide the government and communities with technologies envisioned to help address climate-related issues.

The new Climate Innovation Collaboratory will initially work on two projects involving wildfire risk assessments and drought mitigation in the western U.S. before moving toward a wider range of climate priorities, CU Boulder said Tuesday.

Deloitte also allocated an initial $2 million in funding to support the transition of the studies done by the consulting company and the academic institution to usable platforms for federal, state and local government agencies and communities.

According to Terri Fiez, vice chancellor for research and innovation at CU Boulder, the government could tap the Collaboratory to access climate data and science, promote public information exchange and support ongoing climate-related research.

The Climate Innovation Collaboratory is currently located at the Mortenson Center in Global Engineering at the CU Boulder campus.