BAE to Equip Foreign Apache Helicopters With Common Missile Warning Systems

BAE Systems has received a contract worth $22 million to produce and deliver missile warning systems for a Foreign Military Sales customer’s fleet of Apache attack helicopters.

The contract calls for the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System, a platform issuing alerts for incoming missile threats, coordinating hostile countermeasures and recording mission data, the company said Monday.

The CMWS will feature BAE’s new Gen3X electronic control unit that was designed to improve the processing capabilities and sustainability of its predecessors.

“Our Common Missile Warning System is a tried-and-true, electronic warfare system that protects aircraft and their crews in the most complex battlespaces,” shared Chris Austin, director of threat detection solutions at BAE.

The FMS award was facilitated by the U.S. Army. Since its launch in 2015, CMWS has been used by the Army and 17 other U.S. allies across the world.