Army Selects 23 Small Businesses for AI/ML Innovation Research Contracts; Matt Willis Quoted

The U.S. Army has awarded 23 small businesses around $19 million in Applied Small Business Innovation Research Program contracts to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for various military applications.

The Army said Monday 14 awardees will further concepts and nine companies will develop prototypes for electronic warfare sensors, information systems, battlespace environments and human systems.

The selected small businesses will team up with Army program offices to receive feedback and resources for maturing technologies such as radio frequency emission recognition, multiple-signal classification and synthetic training data generation.

“We decided to move forward to get them the funding they need, as well as direct feedback from the Army subject matter experts, to advance their solutions and transition them into the hands of Soldiers,” explained Matt Willis, director of Army Prize Competitions and the Army Applied SBIR Program.

The awardees are:

Alphacore

Arete Associates

Barron Associates

Cenith Innovations

Charles River Analytics

CLOSTRA

EpiSys Science

Expedition Technology

HyPercomp

InferLink

Intellisense Systems

Language Computer Corp.

Nu-Trek

Outside Analytics

R-DEX Systems

SAAZ Micro

SciX3

Soar Technologies

Space Micro

University Technical Services

Small businesses interested to join the 23 awardees could submit proposals for the Army Applied SBIR Program until April 26.