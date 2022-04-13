Army Seeks Sources of 5th Gen-Representative Aerial Targets for Military Training

The U.S. Army has released a sources sought notice for the development, integration and production of an aerial target prototype that can be used in ground and flight testing of fifth-generation aircraft.

The Army eyes the award of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year base period and a two-year option period to just one company by fiscal 2023 for the prototypes, according to the notice posted on SAM.gov.

The service branch is interested in a low-cost and low-observable prototype that could emit passive signatures emulating fifth-generation fighters, carry external payloads, dispense chaff and flares, travel at transonic speeds, fly for up to 120 minutes and last for up to 50 hours.

The aerial targets will feature in various development and operational test and training such as red and blue force training programs, product verification, special tests and research and development activities.

Interested companies can submit information to the Army until April 26.