Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Todd III: Innovation Needed for Future Military Success

Lt. Gen. Thomas Todd III, chief innovation officer of the U.S. Army Futures Command, has called for breakthrough technologies in the aviation sphere to ensure the future success of the service branch.

He told attendees of the 2022 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Tennesse that ambitious innovations such as air-launched effects and directed energy weapons would help the military secure decisive victories, the Army said Wednesday.

In line with his innovative idea, Todd, also AFC’s deputy commanding general for acquisition and systems and chief innovation officer, shared with attending aviation leaders, experts and aficionados that his command has been working on experiments every year to help suggest integrated capabilities to leaders annually.

“Speed, range, convergence, decision dominance and overmatch — we work hard each and every day at Army Futures Command to make that a reality,” explained Todd.

He pointed out that partnerships with the industry are necessary to complete innovative projects such as the next-generation aircraft, long-range fires and advanced aviation and missile technologies.