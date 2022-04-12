Amentum Provides Unmanned System Research and Manufacture Under $260M DHS Task Order; President Jill Bruning Quoted

Amentum has secured a potential five-year, $260 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security to generate a defense strategy for attacks from unmanned systems.

The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center multiple-award contract task order, issued by the DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate, requires Amentum to construct and implement new technologies and prototypes designed to combat unmanned system threats, the contractor said Tuesday.

Jill Bruning , president of the IS4 business unit at Amentum and a previous recipient of the Wash100 Award , said the project marks the company’s commitment to safeguarding “national security.”

The team at Amentum is expected to evolve and update new capabilities via intensive research and development and test and evaluation practices. Their efforts are intended to modernize the department’s own unmanned systems arsenal at a fast pace in order to embolden security and shield critical infrastructure.

During the undertaking, the company will aim to anticipate and offset burgeoning adversarial maneuvers from a variety of sources, including air, land, maritime, space and cyber. They will do so through an engineering and development methodology that harnesses software tools and an iterative approach.

The U.S. Air Force’s 774th enterprise sourcing squadron offers the DOD IAC MAC task orders in order to boost the Defense Technical Information Center’s knowledge bank as well as the R&D and science and technology fields.

Amentum’s DHS contract award follows its January $301 million U.S. Air Force task order for maintenance and training aircraft flight procedures .