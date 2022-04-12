Akima Logistics Services Awarded $109.7M USAF Contract for Academy Aircraft Maintenance

Akima ’s logistics services arm has received a 10-year, $109.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for technical support.

The firm-fixed-price contract tasks Akima Logistics Services with maintenance assistance on 58 U.S. Air Force Academy aircraft , the Herndon, Virginia-based aviation supply chain company said April 1st.

Work under the contract will take place at two Colorado locations: Peterson Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy. ALS will be expected to tow the aircrafts from where they’re stationed – some crafts reside at a USAF Academy auxiliary airfield – and provide tow pilots.

ALS was awarded the contract after a competitive acquisition. Their team reportedly began the project on April 7th with a projected end date of April 6, 2032.