Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Akima Logistics Services Awarded $109.7M USAF Contract for Academy Aircraft Maintenance

1 min read

Akima’s logistics services arm has received a 10-year, $109.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for technical support.

The firm-fixed-price contract tasks Akima Logistics Services with maintenance assistance on 58 U.S. Air Force Academy aircraft, the Herndon, Virginia-based aviation supply chain company said April 1st.

Work under the contract will take place at two Colorado locations: Peterson Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy. ALS will be expected to tow the aircrafts from where they’re stationed – some crafts reside at a USAF Academy auxiliary airfield – and provide tow pilots.

ALS was awarded the contract after a competitive acquisition. Their team reportedly began the project on April 7th with a projected end date of April 6, 2032.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Tags:
You might be interested in