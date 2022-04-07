Adm. Linda Fagan Nominated to Lead US Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan, vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the military branch as commandant.

If confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the service branch and is expected to succeed the retiring Adm. Karl Schultz in June, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Fagan carries out the commandant’s strategic intent, serves as component acquisition executive and oversees internal organizational governance as vice commandant.

She previously served as commander of Pacific Area and Coast Guard Defense Force West. Her more than three-decade career in service also included time as deputy commandant for operations, policy and capability and head of the First Coast Guard District and deputy director of operations for Headquarters, U.S. Northern Command.

“Over Admiral Fagan’s 36 years in the Coast Guard, she has served on seven continents, was previously Commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, and is the officer with the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field,” Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Biden also nominated Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, to serve as the branch’s vice commandant.

Poulin, who would succeed Fagan if confirmed, also serves as commander for Coast Guard Defense Force East. His previous roles include director of operations at U.S. Southern Command and judge advocate general and chief counsel of the Coast Guard.