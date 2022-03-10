USMC Redesignates Cyber Occupational Field to Consolidate Information Workforce

The U.S. Marine Corps has redesignated an operations occupational field with a renewed focus on integrating and operationalizing information.

The 17XX Cyberspace Operations OCCFLD has been redesignated as the 17XX Information Maneuver OCCFLD, which offers USMC a workforce for information-related needs, the service branch said Wednesday.

The 17XX IM OCCFLD will manage the careers of Marines specializing in cyber warfare, the electromagnetic spectrum, civil affairs, space and psychological operations.

USMC’s deputy commandant for information ordered the consolidation of military occupational resources for operations in the information environment.

“Marines interested in future IM OCCFLD opportunities are invited to attend upcoming roadshow briefs,” said Maj. Audrey Callanan, IM OCCFLD manager.