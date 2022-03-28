U.S. Senate Office Contracts AMERICAN SYSTEMS to Maintain Emergency Threat Alert System; CEO Peter Smith Quoted

AMERICAN SYSTEMS has landed a contract from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms at the U.S. Senate to modernize and maintain a network platform for emergency threat alerts.

The contract award tasks AS with offering sustainment configuration and integration efforts to the Joint Emergency Mass Notification System reporting to various legislative branch organizations , the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Monday.

“We are honored to have been selected by the Senate Sergeant of Arms office to augment their readiness communications channels with this proven solution,” said Peter Smith , president and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS.

Smith went on to suggest that “recent events” in the geopolitical sphere have made an updated emergency notification apparatus more necessary than ever.

The AS-built system will send secure notifications to government branches such as the Library of Congress, the House of Representatives sergeant at arms and the House of Representatives chief administrative officer. The U.S. Senate sergeant at arms, the architect of the capitol and the U.S. Capitol Police are also recipients in the network.

The project is intended to boost situational awareness in times of emergency or tragedy for important government workers. To accomplish it, AS will leverage a help desk team operating 24/7 every day of the year, as well as the Blackberry AtHoc IWS Alerts client software.

AS has a proven history of manufacturing and administering emergency notification systems; in 2018, they launched the U.S. Air Force Emergency Mass Notification System.

Earlier this month, the company was awarded a $42.1 million contract to create a technological analysis system for U.S. Navy combat training environments.