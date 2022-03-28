State Department to Implement New Data Scientist Hiring Process; Garrett Berntsen Quoted

The State Department’s Bureau of Global Talent Management and Center for Analytics will host a webinar in April to disseminate information on a new job application process meant for data scientists, FedScoop reported Friday.

Applicants will take the Subject Matter Expert Qualification Assessment to become qualified for their targetted role.

“We were looking for people with programming skills, who could do statistics but also understood the mission of the department and could apply data and data science to foreign policy and mission challenges — which is mostly what our office tackles,” said Garrett Berntsen, the department’s deputy chief data officer.

The new certification process follows last year’s joint hiring announcement certification, in which 10 states participated. Other State Department agencies interested in joining CfA must hire qualifiers by April 1.