Senators Seek Info on DHS’ Efforts to Protect Critical Infrastructure From Russian Cyberattacks

Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and 20 other lawmakers asked the Department of Homeland Security for information on DHS’ efforts to safeguard the U.S. from Russian cyberattacks and disinformation threats in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The lawmakers wrote a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 Award winner, asking whether the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has strategy in place should Russian state-backed hackers target U.S. critical infrastructure in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russia, Rosen’s office said Monday.

“As we stand with the Ukrainian people, impose crushing sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime, and push for additional security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, we also must work to secure the homeland from retaliatory cyber activities,” the bipartisan group of senators wrote in the March 13 letter.

The lawmakers also asked how CISA identifies and provides technical support to critical infrastructure operators and owners and works with international partners to advance operational coordination.

