Kim Waiyaboon Named SDV International Chairman and CEO; President Jason Roys Quoted

Kim Waiyaboon has been promoted to chairman and chief executive officer from her prior role as chief operating officer at SDV INTERNATIONAL .

The Alexandria, Virginia-based information technology company said Thursday that Waiyaboon will helm a push to evolve and grow SDV’s technical capability strategies for its public and commercial sector customers.

“[Waiyaboon’s] leadership has enabled SDV INTERNATIONAL to expand into new markets to deliver science and technology solutions, including health IT and national security solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, cloud, and blockchain technologies,” remarked Jason Roys , president of SDV.

Waiyaboon was director of operations for SDV from 2017 to 2020 and chief operating officer since 2020. In the latter position, she spearheaded the certifications and compliance task forces and dealt directly with the regulatory compliance for the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

The executive has extensive experience as a consultant on topics of international commerce policy and international trade. She has acted as a counselor to large firms with global reach as well as to governments in the United Kingdom due to her land-use research accomplishments at Oxford University.

Before her time at SDV, Waiyaboon was director of operations at XMStart, where she oversaw contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, Department of Energy and the National Reconaissance Office. She has been a member of the National Contract Management Association since 2010, where she examines federal acquisition regulations.

The current leadership at SDV views Waiyaboon’s elevated status as a benefit to the company’s growth and future transformations and believes it will only expand the impacts of her skills in workforce optimization and talent engagement.