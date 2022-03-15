Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Qarbon Aerospace, Georgia Tech to Jointly Develop Vertical Lift Structures Under NASA Program

1 min read

Qarbon Aerospace and Georgia Tech have partnered to develop airframe structures for civilian vertical lift aircraft under a NASA-led university engagement program.

Qarbon Aerospace said Monday it will demonstrate the production of urban air mobility airframe structures through a $5.37 million award granted by NASA’s University Leadership Initiative to Georgia Tech.

The company will also test the applicability of thermoplastic components and maintain advanced structures as a partner of ULI. The effort aims to address the technical challenges in the development of civilian vertical lift vehicles.

Red Oak, Texas-based Qarbon Aerospace provides aircraft assemblies and structural components including wings, engine nacelles and fuselages.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in