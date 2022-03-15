Qarbon Aerospace, Georgia Tech to Jointly Develop Vertical Lift Structures Under NASA Program

Qarbon Aerospace and Georgia Tech have partnered to develop airframe structures for civilian vertical lift aircraft under a NASA-led university engagement program.

Qarbon Aerospace said Monday it will demonstrate the production of urban air mobility airframe structures through a $5.37 million award granted by NASA’s University Leadership Initiative to Georgia Tech.

The company will also test the applicability of thermoplastic components and maintain advanced structures as a partner of ULI. The effort aims to address the technical challenges in the development of civilian vertical lift vehicles.

Red Oak, Texas-based Qarbon Aerospace provides aircraft assemblies and structural components including wings, engine nacelles and fuselages.