OMB Requests Supplemental Funding for Ukraine, COVID-19 Response Efforts; Shalanda Young Quoted

The Office of Management and Budget has called on Congress to provide supplemental funding to deliver additional assistance to Ukraine and support ongoing COVID-19 response efforts in the U.S.

The Biden administration has given more than $1.4 billion in assistance to Ukraine since 2021 and is now requesting $10 billion to provide additional humanitarian, economic and security assistance in Ukraine and its neighboring region over the next few days, Shalanda Young, acting director of OMB, wrote in a blog published Thursday.

“Resources will also bolster regional efforts to counter Russian cyberattacks and disinformation, and strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s electrical grid by integrating it with the European Network of Transmission System of Operators,” Young noted.

OMB asked lawmakers to provide $22.5 billion in supplemental funding to help meet the needs for COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, tests, invest in vaccine research and development and support global pandemic efforts.

The administration also urged Congress to provide full-year appropriations to help the departments of Defense and State, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies perform their missions.