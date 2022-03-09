ODNI Unveils 2022 Annual Threat Assessment Report

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released an annual report providing an assessment of worldwide threats to U.S. national security.

The 2022 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community was released in accordance with Section 617 of the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021, ODNI said Tuesday.

The report details the national security challenges posed by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to the U.S. across various areas, including military capabilities, economy, cyber and space domain.

The document explains how China works to modify global norms and threaten its neighbors and discusses Russia’s willingness to use military force to “impose its will on neighbors” as seen in Ukraine and other countries.

Other issues covered in the report are health security concerns including infectious diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environmental degradation, transnational organized crime, violent extremism, illicit drugs and surges in migration.