NSF’s Erwin Gianchandani Assigned to Lead Technology, Innovation, Partnership

Erwin Gianchandani, a long-time executive of the National Science Foundation, has been appointed to serve as the agency’s assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships.

He will oversee the TIP Directorate, a newly established NSF component made to drive emerging technologies and speed up the application of research to the market, NSF said Thursday.

The new directorate will also foster new education pathways as NSF seeks to build a diverse technical workforce for the future. The agency expects the directorate to support Missing Millions goals.

Gianchandani most recently served as NSF’s senior adviser for TIP, a role through which he helped the agency plan the new directorate. His career includes work as as the deputy assistant director of NSF’s directorate for computer and information science and engineering, which he helped implement a $1 billion annual budget.

He joined NSF in 2012 after serving as the Computing Community Consortium’s inaugural director.