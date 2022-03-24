Navy Seeks Aircraft Beyond-Line-of-Sight Communications Demo for August Maritime Exercise

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is looking for companies interested to showcase beyond-line-of-sight communications for aerial platforms during an upcoming demonstration in August.

According to a special notice on SAM.gov, NAWCAD wants to experiment on technologies that can connect unmanned vehicles dependent on data and communications networks as part of the 2022 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise.

Capabilities of interest for naval officials must be of low size, weight and power; capable of operating in autonomous, dynamic and contested environments while using minimal latency and throughput; and be compatible with manned aircraft in support of distributed maritime operations.

NAWCAD will accept applications for participation at ANTX until April 19.

Selected companies will have a chance to demonstrate their technologies at Naval Air Station Patuxent River or Wester Outlying Field in Maryland and inform future acquisition strategies for naval aviation systems.