Navy Launches Solution Request for Hypersonics Support Tech

The U.S. Navy has issued a request for solutions on different technologies that can improve hypersonic weapon systems and plans to award other transaction agreements after evaluating entries.

These technologies include battery modules, high-temperature radio frequency apertures and position, navigation and timing systems that can serve as alternatives to GPS, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday in a SAM.gov notice.

The Navy is particularly interested in RF apertures that can withstand extreme environments, which range from hypersonic regimes at Mach 5 to ones at almost Mach 25th. Resulting prototypes would undergo demonstration through a flight test campaign.

The RFS is open to members of the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems or S2MARTS consortium. The Navy will accept submissions through March 21st.