Mitre Expands Collaboration With Startup Ecosystem in Texas

Mitre has collaborated with Austin-based accelerator and early-stage investor Capital Factory to boost its engagement with the broader startup industry in Texas.

The company said Tuesday its newly opened regional innovation center in Austin will expand an ongoing partnership with Capital Factory through the latter’s Innovation Council to help local small businesses and startup companies connect with the federal marketplace.

“We look forward to continuing to mentor and help startups recognize the current and future innovation needs of the U.S. government and the robust opportunity the federal marketplace presents,” said Julie Gravallese, vice president for workplace innovation at Mitre.

Prior to the partnership, Mitre’s Bridging Innovation team have partnered with Capital Factory on a series of initiatives focusing on the defense innovation sector, including the virtual Fed Supernova Conference.

Mitre launched an iHub center in Austin iHub in 2021 to expand collaboration with universities, small businesses and the local community while continuing to boost work for the U.S. government.