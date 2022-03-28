Lumen Technologies Taps Chris Stansbury to Lead Finance Operations as CFO; CEO Jeff Storey Quoted

Chris Stansbury , a former Arrow Electronics executive, has been selected as chief financial officer of Lumen Technologies .

In his new role, effective April 4th, Stansbury will oversee and direct Lumen’s assets and financial operations , the Monroe, Louisiana-based information technology company said Monday.

Jeff Storey , president and CEO of Lumen, shared that Stansbury will help to expand the company’s revenue and drive growth after the company has recently closed two noteworthy divestitures.

“It is a natural time for us to find the leader best positioned to achieve our goals. Chris’ leadership and financial acumen bring a unique skill set to our company as we scale the Lumen Platform and our Quantum Fiber build, both critical drivers of our return to growth,” Storey added.

At Lumen, Stansbury will leverage over three decades of experience in senior-level finance roles at large corporations. He spent nearly 20 years of this time working for beverage companies, with almost six years at Seagram, where his time culminated as sales finance director of Tropicana products.

Stansbury then worked at PepsiCo and subsequently transitioned to the IT industry with four years at Hewlett Packard. In the latter organization, he rose the ranks from vice president of finance in the PSG finance worldwide operations division to CFO of the company’s global networking business. He was in charge of the branch’s planning, forecasting and reporting, as well as a participant in investment strategy.

Prior to coming to Lumen, Stansbury was senior vice president and chief financial officer of Arrow Electronics, a company focused on emerging technologies and design engineering, among other services.

“This is an important time in Lumen’s transformation, and I look forward to continue building on the great work the team has underway,” remarked Stansbury. “Lumen has a strong financial foundation and significant opportunities for value creation.”

Stansbury succeeds Neel Dev in the new position.