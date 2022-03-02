LinQuest Lands $48M AFRL Task Order for Engineering Support on Skyborg Program; Tim Dills Quoted

Air and space technology manufacturer LinQuest Corporation has received a potential $48 million, five-year task order from the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Under the task order, the LinQuest team will provide services and engineering support as a part of a contract assisting the AFRL’s Skyborg Vanguard Program , an AI-powered aircraft teaming apparatus.

“LinQuest is excited to work with AFRL to facilitate the rapid development and integration of new technologies, solutions, and innovations into the Skyborg architecture,” said Tim Dills , LinQuest President and CEO.

Skyborg is a system designed to provide warfighters with information about potential air and ground threats, including an analysis of threat proximity and courses of action for rebuttal or evasion. It is an autonomous technology aimed not to replace human pilots a la drones but rather deliver the most up-to-date data for comprehensive human air combat.

LinQuest’s contributions to the Skyborg Vanguard Program are poised to decrease financial and industrial hurdles and expedite hardware and software developments. These efforts are intended to aid in acquisition, fielding and continuance of mission systems.

“LinQuest has proven its ability to combine relevant operations domain expertise with outstanding decision support tools and innovative analytical methodologies that continue to exceed the demanding requirements of the Skyborg Vanguard,” said the Skyborg Program Manager.

The task order was issued on January 31 and is a function of LinQuest’s Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract. Work will be performed in partnership with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.