Chief Software Officer Jason Weiss to Leave DoD in Mid-April

Jason Weiss, chief software officer at the Department of Defense, is set to depart DOD on April 15.

In a LinkedIn post, Weiss cited his team’s progress in various areas, including the development of DOD’s DevSecOps strategy, container task force, API task force, cybersecurity continuous authorization to operate memo and the software modernization strategy.

In October, Weiss was named the first departmentwide CSO to lead efforts in modernizing legacy applications and implementing modern software development practices across the Pentagon.

He joined DOD in January 2021 to serve as director of software modernization after a two-decade career in the private sector. He held leadership roles at several companies, including BAE Systems, Smartrac, Rapid7, Special Technologies Laboratory and Sybase.

Weiss started his career in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic technician.

