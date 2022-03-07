Intelsat Announces David Wajsgras as CEO

Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, announced on Monday that David Wajsgras , aerospace industry executive of more than two decades as well as a six-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named as the company’s next CEO, effective April 4th.

Wajsgras will succeed Stephen Spengler , who previously announced his retirement plans back in Oct. 2021. Lisa Hammitt, chairperson of the Intelsat Board of Directors, commented that Spengler made tremendous contributions to the company for 18 years and has greatly earned his rest following his accomplishments over his seven year tenure in the role.

“Intelsat has a leading position in the market and a strong, global team of professionals,” said Wajsgras. “While the company has made history over nearly 60 years, it’s Intelsat’s future that excites me most. With a focus on customers and a commitment to delivering on our promises, we’re ready to write the next chapter in the story of communications and connectivity.”

Wajsgras has two decades of experience at the senior executive management level and at the director level since 2020. Over the course of his illustrious federal career, Wajsgras has served in a range of significant senior leadership roles with multiple companies to provide operational, strategic and financial leadership in both the commercial and defense industries.

Most recently, Wajsgras served as president of Raytheon’s global, $7.5-billion, advanced-technology Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) business between March 2015 and April 2020. Before joining the company as its chief financial officer, Wajsgras was the executive vice president and chief financial officer at the Lear Corporation.

“Dave Wajsgras is a results-oriented leader with a great track record of performance throughout his career,” Hammitt explained. “He develops talent and builds teams, thinks and acts strategically, and engages positively with customers and other stakeholders to the benefit of the business. Dave is just the right person to lead Intelsat at this important time.”