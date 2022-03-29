Sen. Gary Peters Presents Bill to Mitigate Government-Industry Conflicts of Interest

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., has introduced a bill that aims to address conflicts of interest between government-funded projects and commercial business opportunities open to contractors.

The Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act would impose that federal contractors must disclose their business connections that conflict with a government-contracted task.

The bipartisan bill would also direct federal agencies to evaluate and update procedures used for determining conflicts of interest.

“This bipartisan, commonsense legislation will ensure federal consultants and contractors disclose other parts of their business that conflict with the work they are bidding to perform for the government,” Peters said.