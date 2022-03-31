GAO: Pentagon Should Update AI Strategies, Develop Roadmap for AI Inventory Process

The Government Accountability Office has recommended that the Department of Defense integrate all characteristics of a comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy in future AI plans and strategies.

GAO made the recommendation after it found that DOD’s nine strategies and plans related to AI lack full descriptions of risk and investments and resources associated with the adoption of AI-based technologies, according to a report published Wednesday.

The congressional watchdog also called on the Pentagon to come up with a roadmap that includes all requirements, milestones and activities to support DOD’s preparation of AI portfolio inventory.

“Such a plan would provide DOD with a high-level, end-to-end view of all the features necessary to accomplish the program’s goal to provide a complete and accurate inventory of AI activities to Congress and to DOD decision makers,” the report reads.

GAO said the Pentagon should finalize and release guidance and agreements that outline the roles and responsibilities of the department’s components that take part in AI activities.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual 2022 AI Summit this spring at the Hilton-McLean in Virginia to hear notable executive leaders within the GovCon sector talk about key AI advancements and development strategies.