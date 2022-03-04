Frank Kendall: Advancing Joint All-Domain C2 Among Air Force’s 7 Operational Imperatives

Frank Kendall, secretary of the Air Force and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, said there are seven operational imperatives for the service branch to modernize to counter emerging threats and challenges and one of those is the need to achieve operationally optimized Advanced Battle Management System and Joint All-Domain Command and Control, the Air Force said Thursday.

“This imperative is the Department of the Air Force component of Joint All Domain Command and Control. It is intended to better define and focus DAF efforts to improve how we collect, analyze, and share information and make operational decisions more effectively than our potential adversaries,” Kendall said Thursday at a symposium.

He stressed that this imperative requires discipline and that the Air Force should focus on investing in improvements “with measurable value and operational impact.”

The other six imperatives Kendall discussed at the event are defining resilient and effective space order of battle and architectures; achieving moving target engagement at scale in a challenging operational environment; defining the B-21 Long Range Strike family-of-systems; defining the Next Generation Air Dominance system-of-systems; defining optimized resilient basing, sustainment and communications in a contested environment; readiness of the Department of the Air Force to transition to a wartime posture against a peer competitor.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, participated in a fireside chat Tuesday and noted that while the Air Force and Space Force are two independent services, these branches have similar objectives.

“We are so intertwined; we are dependent on each other not just from a base operating support construct, but also operationally. We could not do what we do as joint force without the Air Force and the Space Force,” Brown said.

Raymond, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, discussed the Space Force’s partnership with the Air Force and shared his views on continuing resolutions. He also noted that space has transitioned into a warfighting domain.

“Our adversaries now have the advantages [in space] we’ve always enjoyed. It’s a different domain that required a different approach,” he said.