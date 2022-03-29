Easy access to all the Government news updates

FCC Adds Russian, Chinese Comms Products to Security Threat List; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

1 min read

The Federal Communications Commission has added products made by AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom and China Mobile International to a list of equipment that may threaten national security.

The update expands an initial list published in March 2021 in line with the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, FCC said Friday. 

The commission publishes and updates the list to provide awareness about unsafe communications products and services that risk U.S. security.

“Today’s action is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, who chairs FCC.

