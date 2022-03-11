FAA to Open Application Period for New Drone Service Suppliers

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking for companies to provide Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability services to unmanned aircraft system operators.

The agency said Wednesday it will open the application period for new UAS service suppliers from May 2nd to June 3rd and review submissions from qualified applicants from June 6th to July 8th.

FAA will hold technical interviews from July to August and conclude formal onboarding on October 14th. LAANC automates the process for drone operators to request FAA authorizations to fly in restricted airspace.

The automated system was launched in 2017 and is available at approximately 735 airports. In February, FAA released its millionth airspace authorization for UAV pilots through LAANC.