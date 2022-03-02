DOE to Invest $125M in Small Business-led Clean Energy R&D

The Department of Energy has opened a $125 million funding opportunity for small business projects on clean energy research and development.

DOE said Monday it will fund projects that tackle a range of clean energy topics including carbon removal, energy storage, renewable energy and grid modernization.

The department manages the funding opportunity under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, which aim to diversify participation in federal technology projects and bolster the commercialization of government-funded technologies.

Small businesses that have worked under previous SBIR or STTR awards from the department may apply for the funding opportunity. DOE is interested in businesses whose work includes electric vehicle batteries, carbon capture systems and cost reduction in solar module manufacturing.