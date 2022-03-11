DOE’s Research Agency Announces New Funding for Studies on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Waste Management

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has awarded $36 million in funding to 11 projects aimed at solving the problem of managing radioactive wastes from advanced nuclear reactors.

Participants of the Optimizing Nuclear Waste and Advanced Reactor Disposal Systems program will research ways to reduce nuclear waste and store domestic fuel stocks safely and sustainably, the Department of Energy, ARPA-E’s parent agency, said Thursday.

According to DOE, the funding would help mitigate concerns surrounding nuclear reactors’ fuel cycles and support the administration’s push toward clean energy sources.

“Developing novel approaches to safely manage nuclear waste will enable us to power even more homes and businesses in America with carbon-free nuclear energy,” explained Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The awardees are:

Brigham Young University

Citrine Informatics

Deep Isolation

General Electric

Idaho National Laboratory

Oklo

Orano Federal Services

Rutgers University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Stony Brook University

TerraPower