DOD Creates Cross-Functional Team to Accelerate 5G, Future Generation Network Adoption

The Department of Defense has formed a cross-functional team to speed up the adoption of 5G and future generation wireless networks to enable military communications in contested environments.

Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, will chair the 5G and FutureG cross-functional team, which will carry out DOD’s responsibilities for policy, acquisition and research and development regarding the next-generation wireless technology, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 mandates the development of the cross-functional team to boost collaboration between the U.S. military and the private sector.

The 5G and FutureG team is comprised of senior officials from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, military services and combatant commands.

Future generation wireless network is among the critical technology areas that DOD considers key to addressing national security challenges.