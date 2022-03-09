DLA Migrates Enterprise Resource Planning System to Cloud

The Defense Logistics Agency’s enterprise resource planning system underwent cloud migration in February, as part of a larger digital transformation strategy.

DLA said Tuesday it expects the migration to provide cost advantages and enable new management capabilities as technology progresses.

“The original projected timeline was a 24-month effort, but the team was able to complete the migration in 16 months–eight months ahead of the original projected timeline,” said Stacey Evans, DLA’s ERP program manager.

She added that the migration allows DLA to harness module-based technology that employs blockchain, artificial intelligence and other emerging capabilities.

The ERP system manages almost 5.1 million line items for 25,000 military and civilian users. The system also supports more than 2,300 weapon systems, and on a daily basis, processes over 100,000 orders and 8,000 procurement actions.

The agency now begins the final phase of ERP migration, which involves adopting standard capability.