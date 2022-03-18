DHS Announces New Homeland Security Council Members; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has named 33 new members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, a group providing advice to agency leadership on domestic and international topics.

They will help the council in supporting efforts for the adoption of technologies and innovation, modernization of existing programs and defense against evolving threats, DHS said Thursday.

The new members come from the technology, energy, transportation, financial, food and consumer products, and venture capital industries; law enforcement agencies; policy institutes; the government; and other sectors.

Among the new members, Jamie Gorelick, a partner at legal firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, was selected to co-chair the council.

“Together, we will ensure that the Department is best positioned to meet the challenges we confront today, foresee and be ready for the challenges of tomorrow, capitalize on the power of technological innovation, and serve our country by living up to our highest ideals,” shared Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS secretary and previous Wash100 Award winner.