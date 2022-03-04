New DARPA Program to Work on Trusted AI Algorithm Capable of Making Difficult Decisions

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is looking to build artificial intelligence algorithms that could make decisions in complex military scenarios where two commanders would not agree on a single right answer.

The In the Moment program aims at building military personnel’s trust in AI systems to present a choice at moments where there is no objective ground truth, DARPA said Thursday.

Matt Turek, ITM program manager, explained that participants will create a framework for evaluating AI decision-making in difficult domains by comparing an algorithm’s choice with a human in multiple scenarios.

“The [Department of Defense] needs rigorous, quantifiable, and scalable approaches to evaluating and building algorithmic systems for difficult decision-making where objective ground truth is unavailable,” added Turek.

DARPA will select companies to test AI systems on a small-unit medical triage domain for two years and on mass-casualty events for 18 months, with potential awards following the two phases for technology maturation.

The agency will hold a virtual event on March 18th to discuss the opportunity with potential proposers.