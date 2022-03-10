CISA’s Mara Winn to Co-Chair Supply-Chain Risk Management Task Force

Mara Winn, associate director for planning and coordination at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s National Risk Management Center, will succeed Bob Kolasky as the co-chair of CISA’s Supply-Chain Risk Management Task Force, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

Winn will represent the U.S. government in the task force, where she shares chairmanship with an executive from the U.S. telecommunications industry and a member of the Information Technology Industry Council.

She has been an NRMC associate director since July 2021 and prior to that, held various roles within the Department of Homeland Security. Her DHS career includes work with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where she was a lead program manager for the Innovation Task Force.

Kolasky, who is also NRMC’s outgoing director, leaves CISA to become the senior vice president for critical infrastructure at Exiger, a company focused on supply chain risk management.

Mona Harrington, assistant deputy director at NRMC, will serve as acting associate director for the center after the conclusion of Kolasky’s CISA tenure.