CBRE’s Stuart Dyer Talks Data Center Outsourcing, Cloud Security With Potomac Officers Club

First Vice President of the data center advisory group at CBRE, Stuart Dyer , was featured recently in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club . Dyer brings over a decade of business development and data center experience to his role at CBRE, where he guides a broad range of government and commercial clients through colocation and land acquisition purchasing.

In this excerpt from the interview, Dyer describes the changes he’s seen in the public sector as cloud security and data center operations evolve:

“The federal landscape, as it relates to data center outsourcing and leveraging commercial providers, has changed significantly in the past decade. When I started helping the government with their data center consolidation efforts a decade ago, there was a hesitancy to move to public cloud or commercial providers that housed government infrastructure off-premises from government facilities.

Over the years, cloud security has improved, the culture within the government has changed and today, the government is looking to commercial providers as their primary and trusted partners in the IT modernization journey. We will see a significant, year-over-year increase in spending from the federal government on public cloud and outsourced infrastructure, while it simultaneously shutters its owned and operated data center facilities.”

