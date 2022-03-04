Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Boeing to Provide $2 million for Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Ukraine

Boeing has committed to providing an emergency assistance package worth $2 million for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The company said Thursday its assistance package will fund organizations providing food, water, shelter, clothing and medicine to Ukrainians that were forced to leave their homes amid the conflict with Russia.

These Boeing Charitable Trust funds include $1 million to CARE USA for food, water and hygiene kit distribution; $500,000 to the American Red Cross for humanitarian relief; and $250,000 to Americares for medical care distribution.

Boeing will also provide a total of $250,000 to other organizations supporting vulnerable communities in Ukraine and nearby countries.

“It will help us provide durable food, hygiene items, diapers, sleeping bags, mats and other critical necessities to alleviate suffering,” Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE USA, said about the relief package.

Additionally, eligible Boeing employee contributions supporting Ukraine will be recorded under the company’s charitable matching program.

