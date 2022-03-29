Army Trials Passive Sensors for Long-Range Strikes During Cyber Quest; Col. Daniel Holland Quoted

The U.S. Army tested the capabilities of emerging passive sensor technologies to locate distant targets while undetected for long-range fires during the weeks-long Cyber Quest event at Fort Gordon, Georgia, FedScoop reported Monday.

According to officials, Cyber Quest helped the Army examine the participating capabilities’ performance when used together with traditional strike planning methods such as low-cost aerial sensors and command and control visualization platforms.

Passive sensors, which collect electromagnetic emissions without releasing detectable signatures, are considered a top priority by electronic warfare leaders in achieving the service branch’s modernization goal of striking targets over thousands of miles.

“[We] think this passive sensing where a sensor is sitting there, it’s not emitting, it’s not creating a signature, it’s just quietly listening, is a very attractive way to inform our long-range fires assets,” explained Col. Daniel Holland, Army EW capability manager.