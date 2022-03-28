Air Combat Command to Push Information Warfare Training, Research With New Organization

Air Combat Command has announced the formation of a new organization at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona to advance information warfare research and training to improve IW readiness and prepare airmen for the future of strategic power competition.

The Information Warfare Training and Research Initiative Detachment will develop training environments that would link airmen from multiple sites worldwide to allow researchers and operators to experiment and train in the electromagnetic spectrum and information environment, ACC said Tuesday.

“We’ve adapted a ‘build, learn, correct, repeat’ model,” said Col. Christopher Budde, chief of ACC’s information warfare division.

“We are experimenting with sustainable processes and events in quick succession to scale conceptual ideas, operationally test them, then integrate these processes across the larger federated enterprise,” Budde added.

The detachment will be a subordinate unit of the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB in Nebraska and will have an operating site at the 67th Cyberspace Wing, Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

The command worked with the Air Force Research Laboratory and academic organizations to launch the new organization and carried out 22 IW-focused research and training events through the detachment in support of the service’s missions.