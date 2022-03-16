Acting OMB Director Shalanda Young Confirmed for Full-Time Role; Rosa DeLauro Quoted

Shalanda Young, formerly staff director of the House Committee on Appropriations, has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the committee, said in a statement posted Tuesday that Young has helped the committee shape many efforts that address challenges faced by working families.

“I am grateful for her partnership in enacting the federal spending package signed into law today and look forward to all that we will accomplish in the coming years,” DeLauro said.

The White House announced President Biden’s nomination of Young for the OMB director role in November. She performed the OMB director’s duties on an acting basis from March 2021.