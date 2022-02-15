US, French Military Leaders Discuss Cyber Collaboration in Georgia Meeting; Gen. Lloyd Austin Quoted

Cyber officials from U.S. and France’s militaries recently met at the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence in Georgia to advance the two sides’ partnership in cyberspace.

The representatives discussed cyber interoperability and shared capacity between the two countries and shared concerns that both are facing in an effort to improve cyber agility and support related objectives and decision-making, the Army said Monday.

Heading the two sides’ delegations are Brig. Gen. Paul Stanton, Army CCOE commander, Brig. Gen. Ryan Janovic, deputy commander of Army Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, and Brig. Gen. Philippe de Montenon, deputy chief of the French Cyber Command.

The meeting is part of an ongoing U.S.-French cyber partnership, which Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III previously pointed out as a valuable asset in fighting against malicious hackers.

"Our countries have a strong shared interest in protecting our critical infrastructure and that of our allies, including cyber infrastructure, and that's a foundation for our future cooperation in the area of technological infrastructure more broadly," explained Austin.