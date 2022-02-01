Space Force Posts RFI for National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Program

The U.S. Space Force has released a request for information on the capabilities of commercial launch service providers to send national security payloads to space starting in fiscal 2025.

The USSF’s Space Systems Command Launch Enterprise will accept comments from companies interested to compete for the National Security Space Launch Phase 3 contracts until Feb. 24th, according to the RFI on SAM.gov.

SSC/LE is interested in information such as the availability of launch capabilities, the concept of operations, business case analysis and alternate approaches to inform the Phase 3 acquisition strategy.

The service branch’s ongoing market research follows an industry day held on Aug. 17th. United Launch Alliance and SpaceX currently provide launch services under Phase 2 contracts that are expected to end in fiscal 2027.