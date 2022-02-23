Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Pentagon, US Allies Unveil Combined Space Operations Vision 2031

1 min read

The U.S. Department of Defense and its counterpart agencies in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany and the U.K. have released a joint document highlighting the need to promote responsible use of space and safeguard and defend against hostile activities in space in accordance with international law.

The Combined Space Operations Vision 2031 outlines four guiding principles: freedom of use of space; responsible and sustainable use of space; upholding international law; and partnering while upholding sovereignty, DOD said Tuesday.

The CSpO document has several objectives, including conflict prevention and space mission assurance. CSpO participants intend to meet such shared objectives through several lines of effort. These include developing and operating resilient, interoperable architectures; promoting responsible military behaviors in space; collaborating on strategic communications efforts; and sharing intelligence and information.

In December, CSpO principals met to reaffirm their countries’ support to the 2031 vision and DOD representatives the importance of information sharing to facilitate interoperability and cooperation.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Tags:

You might be interested in