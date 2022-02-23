Marine Corps Launches Microsoft O365 SaaS Application Development Challenge

The U.S. Marine Corps is inviting uniformed and civilian Marine personnel to participate in a challenge to develop Microsoft Office 365 software-as-a-service applications to improve readiness, productivity and mission effectiveness.

The 2022 Microsoft O365 SaaS Application Development Innovation Challenge will run from February to June and the Marine Corps is encouraging participants to consider building apps that support the service’s Talent Management 2030 program, according to a solicitation notice posted Feb. 14th.

The challenge will be carried out in three phases and the initial phase will focus on planning and registration. Phase 2 will be the execution phase and Phase 3 will be evaluation and award.

The second phase includes two stages: training and SaaS application development. Demonstration of apps will occur in the third phase. Participants should submit their proposed ideas by Feb. 28th.

The Marine Corps’ information and knowledge management steering group will review the completed applications based on applicability and ease of use, among other criteria, and select the top 10 applications by June 16th.

Developers will demonstrate their selected apps from June 20th to 24th and the military branch will announce the challenge’s three winners by June 30th.