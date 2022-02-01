Lawrence Wong Added as Veritas Technologies SVP and Chief Strategy Officer; CEO Greg Hughes Quoted

Lawrence Wong, a former Accenture exec, has been named senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Veritas Technologies .

The role will entail Wong creating and implementing a cloud strategy to build on Veritas’ growth and acquisitions, the Santa Clara, California-based enterprise data management company said Tuesday.

“The enterprise is looking for guidance on how to navigate today’s digitally complex world, and the need for a trusted partner to help them on their journey to the cloud is more important than ever,” said Greg Hughes , chief executive officer at Veritas.

Wong’s position is a new creation and expects him to work in collaboration with the company’s leadership. He will report to Hughes.

At Accenture, Wong helmed the U.S. west cloud first business as managing director and member of the global leadership council. He specialized in helping customers migrate data and business plans to the cloud.

Additionally, Wong has leadership experience at McKinsey & Company, Hewlett Packard and a number of startup software companies. The appointment of Wong follows Veritas’ installment of four public sector advisory board members in October 2021.

Wong believes he is well suited to help Veritas and its customers address some of the most pressing problems facing tech-adjacent businesses, such as “operating in increasingly fragmented and complex multi-cloud environments with unprecedented data growth.”

The new board members are intended to assist the company in ensuring they’re meeting cybersecurity and data protection needs, guidance that Wong will no doubt take into account in his new role.